ADNOC Approves $6.2B Offshore Umm Shaif Gas Project

ADNOC has made a $6.2 billion final investment decision (FID) to develop the Umm Shaif Gas Cap project offshore Abu Dhabi with partners TotalEnergies, Eni and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The development is expected to produce more than 600 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) of natural gas and associated gas liquids from 2030, equivalent to almost 10% of the UAE's current daily gas consumption, strengthening the country's energy security and expanding supplies to domestic and international customers.

The FID forms part of ADNOC's strategy to grow its gas business and liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio as global demand for natural gas increases.

The investment includes three engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract packages worth a combined $5.1 billion, covering large-scale offshore infrastructure, awarded to consortiums comprising UAE and international contractors.

The project also includes a $365 million drilling and integrated drilling services program, under which ADNOC Drilling will drill 14 wells over an 18-month period using three existing rigs.

The Umm Shaif Gas Cap development follows the award of the Bab Gas Cap concession, which is expected to unlock an additional 1.5 billion scfd of natural gas and associated gas liquids, and supports ADNOC's ambition to build 47 million tonnes per annum of marketable LNG capacity by 2035.

"ADNOC is accelerating its integrated gas strategy to further harness the UAE's vast gas resources and expand our global LNG platform, as global demand for natural gas continues to rise. The Umm Shaif Gas Cap FID is another important milestone in delivering this strategy and reinforcing ADNOC's position as a reliable gas supplier.

“Together with our international partners, we are building on decades of responsible stewardship of Abu Dhabi’s longest-operating offshore field to unlock lasting value for the UAE and our customers,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO.