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Arabian Drilling Set to Resume Ops with Three Offshore Rigs

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(Credit: Arabian Drilling)
(Credit: Arabian Drilling)

Saudi Arabian drilling contractor Arabian Drilling has received approval to resume operations for three offshore drilling rigs that had been temporarily suspended earlier this year, with the units expected to return to work within weeks.

The suspensions, announced earlier in 2026, were implemented as a precautionary measure in response to regional conditions and were carried out in coordination with clients and relevant stakeholders, with safety cited as the primary consideration.

The company said it expects its remaining suspended offshore rigs to resume operations during the second half of 2026, restoring full activity across its offshore fleet.

Arabian Drilling projects offshore fleet utilization will reach 100% by the end of 2026, marking a full recovery from the temporary disruption.

“We are pleased to see operations restarting in a structured and timely manner, in line with our operational readiness and commitments to our clients. As activity resumes, our focus remains on safe, efficient execution and consistently high standards of service delivery,” said Fahad Albani, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Drilling.

Arabian Drilling is Saudi Arabia's largest drilling contractor by fleet size, providing onshore and offshore drilling services to the Kingdom's energy sector.

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas Drilling Hardware FLNG Natural Gas

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