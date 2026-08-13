Emerson to Deliver Automation Solutions to Shah Deniz Compression Project

BP has awarded global automation company Emerson a multi-million-dollar contract to deliver automation technologies for the Shah Deniz Compression project off the coast of Azerbaijan.

This builds on a long-standing collaboration between the two companies, with Emerson previously serving as the main automation contractor for the Azeri Central East and Shah Deniz Stage 2 developments. Under the new contract, Emerson will provide integrated control and safety systems to enhance production, safety and reliability on the new offshore compression platform.

The $2.9 billion Shah Deniz Compression project, which includes an electrically powered, normally unattended offshore production platform, represents the next stage in developing the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea. Designed to access low-pressure gas reserves and maximize overall recovery, the platform will be equipped with four 11MW compressors and serve as the central compression hub for gas from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Bravo platforms. The facility will operate remotely from BP's onshore Sangachal terminal, located 55 km south of Baku.

Emerson’s integrated solution includes its DeltaV Distributed Control System and DeltaV Safety Instrumented System, which provide process control, safety shutdown, fire and gas detection, and power management. Together, these systems deliver real-time visibility and control of critical operations remotely, helping to reduce operating costs, while improving efficiency, safety and platform availability.

Unlike approaches focused solely on upfront capital costs, Emerson optimizes across the full project lifecycle, improving schedule predictability, reducing cost and complexity, and accommodating change when it matters most. Cloud engineering services and digital twin technology bring virtual testing, system integration and operator training together in one connected workflow.

The project is expected to enable approximately 50 billion cubic meters of additional gas and around 25 million barrels of condensate production and export. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2029, with first gas compression expected from the Shah Deniz Alpha platform in 2029 and from the Shah Deniz Bravo platform in 2030.