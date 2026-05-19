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Liebherr Completes Offshore Crane Overhaul on ZITON’s Jack-Up Vessel

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The Liebherr BOS 35000 installed on ZITON’s jackup vessel Wind Enterprise (Credit: Liebherr)
The Liebherr BOS 35000 installed on ZITON’s jackup vessel Wind Enterprise (Credit: Liebherr)

Crane specialist Liebherr has completed an extensive inspection and refurbishment of a BOS 35000 offshore crane aboard ZITON’s jack-up vessel Wind Enterprise during a 10-day service campaign in Denmark.

The board offshore crane was installed on a 16-meter pedestal and will support offshore wind operations across Northern Europe, according to Liebherr.

The company said the project, carried out at the Port of Esbjerg, included replacement of the complete power pack, hydraulic elements, filters, hoses and pulleys as part of a predictive maintenance program.

Liebherr added that a LOLER inspection was also conducted to ensure compliance for future offshore campaigns in U.K. waters, while functional testing confirmed operational readiness.

According to the company, the crane has been fully certified and prepared for upcoming offshore wind maintenance campaigns.

The work was coordinated by teams from Denmark, Germany and Norway in collaboration with offshore wind maintenance specialist ZITON and external workshops, the company said.

Replacement of the hydraulic aggregate in the engine room of the BOS 35000 (Credit: Liebherr)

“This sequencing as well as the good coordination beforehand and the excellent cooperation on site, enabled us to keep the extremely tight schedule,” said Ulrik Nissum, senior technical superintendent at ZITON.

“With our global service network and our highly skilled engineers, we are able to handle challenging assignments like this in the shortest possible time. I believe that the mutual understanding of responding to customer requests at any time and to their satisfaction is what connects ZITON and Liebherr in a special way,” added Allan-Ole Petersen, Divisional Manager at Liebherr-Danmark.

Offshore Marine Equipment Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Offshore Cranes

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