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Adura Hires Shearwater for OBN Seismic Survey Job on North Sea Field

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SW Tasman (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
SW Tasman (Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has secured an ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition project for the Jackdaw field in the UK sector of the North Sea by Adura.

The two-month survey will deliver high-resolution OBN data to support reservoir understanding across the Jackdaw field.

The project scope covers approximately 220 km2 of seismic acquisition using Shearwater’s SW Tasman and its established OBN capabilities and deployment techniques.

The SW Gallien will provide source capabilities, according to the company.

“We look forward to working with Adura on this OBN project. The award reinforces Shearwater’s leading position in the global OBN market and its long-standing technical capability to serve operators in the basin,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

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