Equinor Signs Five-Year Deal with Eneco for Gas Supply to Germany

Equinor has signed a five-year agreement with the Dutch energy company Eneco for supplies of natural gas from the Norwegian continental shelf, which will be delivered to Eneco’s wholly owned German subsidiary LichtBlick.

The agreement runs until the end of 2030 and covers annual volumes of around 2.2 terawatt‑hours (around 0.2 bcm/year), and deliveries to Germany started in April 2026.

The gas supplied under the agreement has a greenhouse gas intensity lower than alternative supply into the German grid.

Eneco will purchase from Equinor guarantees of origin, named ‘sustainability qualities’, via the Attributes SAS platform. According to LichtBlick, gas under this contract has around 9% lower greenhouse gas intensity than their alternative sources.

“Norwegian gas plays an important role in supporting Europe’s energy security while also contributing to lower emissions compared with other gas sources. We are very pleased to strengthen our long‑standing partnership with Eneco through another agreement, supplying gas with a documented lower upstream emissions footprint than alternatives to support LichtBlick’s customers in Germany,” said Helle Ø. Kristiansen, senior vice president Gas & Power at Equinor.

Equinor is the largest supplier of pipeline gas to Europe, with production from the Norwegian continental shelf among the lowest‑emitting in the global gas industry.

Electrification of offshore facilities and improvements across the value chain have reduced emissions from production and transport over time.

“Since its foundation, LichtBlick has been committed to the energy transition, and we work every day towards the goal of a fully renewable energy system. But we also bear responsibility for ensuring a secure energy supply for our customers – here and now.

“As long as gas is still needed, we are taking targeted measures to reduce emissions as much as possible. The agreement between Eneco and Equinor is one such measure. At the same time, the contract strengthens our security of supply in geopolitically uncertain times,” added Jonas Beck, director of Green Energy Markets at LichtBlick.

Natural gas is expected to remain part of Europe’s energy mix during the transition to a low‑carbon energy system, providing flexibility to support growing shares of renewable power and contributing to security of supply in a volatile geopolitical environment.

The agreement with Eneco is part of Equinor’s broader portfolio of long‑term gas sales agreements with European customers, reflecting continued demand for reliable energy supplies with lower emissions while energy systems are transformed.