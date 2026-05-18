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Viridien Kicks Off Multi-Client OBN Survey in North Sea’s Frigg Area

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Map showing the location of the new Frigg OBN survey project (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)
Map showing the location of the new Frigg OBN survey project (Credit: Viridien Earth Data)

Viridien has launched a dense multi-client ocean bottom node (OBN) survey survey in the Frigg area of the Central Noth Sea.

The survey area covers 645 km2, straddling the UK and Norwegian sectors, with the final processed deliverables expected to be available in the third quarter of 2027.

As an OBN imaging specialist, Viridien will apply its proprietary OBN processing and imaging technologies, including Time-Lag Full-Waveform Inversion, to the new survey.

The resulting dataset will deliver enhanced resolution and structural definition across the region’s complex geology and reservoirs. The survey, supported by industry funding, will add to Viridien’s growing multi-client OBN library in the North Sea.

“The start of this new survey highlights Viridien’s long-term commitment to the North Sea and to supporting our clients with high-quality multi-client data programs.

“Our extensive experience in the area, combined with our proven OBN imaging technologies, positions us to deliver valuable new insights for infrastructure-led exploration across this important cross-border region,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

Offshore Energy Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe OBN Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

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