Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS to Embark on OBN Survey Job in Gulf of America

Published

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured an ultra-high resolution OBN contract in the Gulf of America.

A deep-water crew is scheduled to mobilize early June 2026, according to the company.

"We are very pleased to secure this ultra-high resolution OBN contract. This is part of a long-term agreement and as such we have worked extensively together with our client on survey design solutions.

“This award shows the value the long-term agreement has for both our client and TGS, reducing planning time, ensuring availability and applying new technology. The long-term agreement ensures that the same crew which the client used before, will execute the work, ensuring continuity from an HSEQ and operational perspective,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico OBN Offshore Survey Gulf of America Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV & Dive Support Construction Vessel

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

OneSubsea Brings Envirex Subsea Business Under Its Wing
Fugro Quest vessel (Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets Survey Job on Scottish Offshore Wind Farm
(Credit: Shell)

Shell Selects New Wave Offshore for Orca Project in Santos...
(Credit: OPT)

OPT Demos Autonomous Offshore Charging for Maritime Drones

Sponsored

Stabbert Maritime replaces steel wire with synthetic rope on 6,000m deepwater vessel

Stabbert Maritime replaces steel wire with synthet

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SMD Electrifies Their QTrencher ROVs

SMD Electrifies Their QTrenche

Current News

FOS Picks Incat Crowther to Design Fast CTV Fleet for Shell’s Brunei Ops

FOS Picks Incat Crowther to De

TMC, Allseas Ink Deal for First Commercial Deep-Sea Nodule Recovery System

TMC, Allseas Ink Deal for Firs

NextGeo Scores $11.7M Mediterranean Subsea Job

NextGeo Scores $11.7M Mediterr

Siemens Energy Delivers All 14 Transformers for UK-Germany Energy Link

Siemens Energy Delivers All 14

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine