Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Velesto Secures Malaysia Drilling Deal with Hibiscus

Published

Illustration (Credit: Velesto)
Illustration (Credit: Velesto)

Malaysia’s oil and gas services firm Velesto Energy, through its subsidiary Velesto Drilling, has secured a contract from Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia for a 2026 offshore drilling campaign in Malaysia.

The company said the award marks its first contract using a third-party jack-up rig under a charter arrangement.

According to Velesto, the firm scope covers drilling services for eight plug and abandonment wells and one exploration well, with up to seven optional wells.

Operations are scheduled to begin in May 2026 at PM3 CAA offshore Malaysia, with optional work potentially extending to North Sabah.

“This award reflects Velesto’s ability to support our clients in different ways while maintaining the same focus on operational excellence, safety and performance.

“As our first asset-light arrangement, it broadens how we can execute projects while maintaining the same discipline and consistency in how we operate. This gives us greater flexibility in responding to market opportunities and supporting our clients’ needs,” said Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim, President of Velesto Energy Berhad.

Drilling Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Shelf Drilling Winner jack-up rig (Credit: ADES, formerly Shelf Drilling)

ADES Extends North Sea Rig Contract to Three-Year Term
Block B FSO Illustration (Credit: Yinson Production)

Yinson Production, PTSC Raise Over $130M for Vietnam’s...
(Credit: OEG)

OEG Extends Drilling Support Deal for Bass Strait Offshore...
(Credit: ADNOC Drilling)

ADNOC Drilling Posts Record First-Quarter Results with 5%...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BV M&O: More than Just Classification

BV M&O: More than Just Classif

Current News

NextEra CEO Positive About Dominion Offshore Wind Project

NextEra CEO Positive About Dom

Eco Atlantic Advances Falklands Offshore Expansion with JHI Deal

Eco Atlantic Advances Falkland

Ulstein Delivers Cable Layer Newbuild to Nexans

Ulstein Delivers Cable Layer N

ADES Extends North Sea Rig Contract to Three-Year Term

ADES Extends North Sea Rig Con

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine