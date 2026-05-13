OEG Extends Drilling Support Deal for Bass Strait Offshore Operations

Offshore services company OEG has secured a long-term multi-million-dollar contract extension with a global operator to support offshore drilling operations in Australia’s Bass Strait through the expected end of field life in 2036.

The agreement covers the supply and manufacture of 200 DNV-certified offshore cargo carrying units (CCUs) from OEG’s Barry Beach facility in Victoria, Australia.

OEG will also provide inspection, maintenance and repair services for the units, along with crane and lifting support.

The company said the extension would increase the number of OEG CCUs and serviced units supporting the operator’s offshore operations in the region to around 700.

“This contract extension reflects a longstanding relationship built over many years. It also highlights the value of long-term rental agreements in supporting operational planning and equipment availability, reducing unplanned maintenance and helping operators improve efficiency while preserving capital through to end of field life,” said Beau Robins, Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand at OEG.

The Bass Strait has been one of Australia’s key offshore oil and gas producing regions since the late 1960s.