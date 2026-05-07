Eni Advances Giant Indonesia Gas Discovery after ‘Exceptional’ Well Test

Italy’s Eni has announced its Geliga-1 gas discovery offshore Indonesia delivered strong test results, supporting plans for accelerated development in the Kutei Basin.

The company said a drill stem test at the Geliga-1 well flowed at rates of up to 60 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, constrained by rig facilities, with limited pressure drawdown.

Based on the results, Eni estimates the well could produce around 200 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and about 10,000 barrels per day of condensate on a sustained basis.

The Geliga-1 well is located in the Ganal Block in the Kutei Basin, around 70 km offshore East Kalimantan in water depths of about 2,000 metres.

Eni said the well encountered a substantial gas column in the Miocene interval and confirmed preliminary estimates of around 5 trillion cubic feet of gas and 300 million barrels of condensate in place.

The discovery is located near the undeveloped Gula gas field, which is estimated to contain around 2 trillion cubic feet of gas in place and 75 million barrels of condensate.

Early evaluations indicate the two fields combined could support production of about 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas and 80,000 barrels per day of condensate, Eni said.

The company added that it is preparing a Plan of Development for submission to the Indonesian government in the coming weeks as part of plans to establish a third production hub in the Kutei Basin.

The Ganal production sharing contract is operated by Eni with an 82% stake, while Sinopec holds the remaining 18%.

Eni said the Ganal Block is included in the portfolio of assets to be transferred to Searah, the jointly controlled company being formed with PETRONAS, with transaction closing expected in the second quarter of 2026.