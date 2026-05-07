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Amplitude Energy Secures Production License for Annie Gas Field off Australia

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(Credit: Amplitude Energy)
(Credit: Amplitude Energy)

Amplitude Energy, formerly Cooper Energy, has received production license VIC/L37 for the Annie offshore gas field in Australia’s Otway Basin, with first gas targeted in 2028.

The Annie field was discovered in 2019 and is expected to supply gas to Australia’s east coast domestic market, the company said.

“Timely approvals and regulatory certainty for oil and gas projects remain critical given the length of investment cycle required. All gas produced from Annie is expected to be supplied into the east coast domestic market for Australian consumers,” Amplitude Energy said.

The project forms part of its wider Otway Basin portfolio, which includes the offshore Casino, Henry and Netherby gas fields and the onshore Athena Gas Plant near Port Campbell.

The company indicated that future Otway Basin developments, including Annie, are expected to utilize existing offshore infrastructure and pipelines connected to the Athena Gas Plant.

The Annie field is expected to support future gas supply into southeastern Australia as production from mature fields declines.

Drilling Industry News Activity Production Oil and Gas Australia

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