Delfin Signs Long-Term LNG Supply Deal with Gunvor

Delfin Midstream has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas supply agreement with commodity trader Gunvor Group tied to its offshore Louisiana export project.

Under the agreement, Delfin LNG, a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream, will supply 0.3 million tonnes per annum of LNG to Gunvor for 20 years on a free-on-board basis from the Delfin FLNG1 facility.

The floating LNG facility is planned about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Louisiana.

“We are very pleased to announce another long-term partnership with Delfin. The deal represents further enhancement of Gunvor’s LNG portfolio and together with our robust fleet, we will continue to position ourselves as a reliable supplier of LNG to all destinations around the globe,” said Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading and member of Gunvor’s management board.

“We look forward to building on our longstanding partnership with Gunvor as we continue to advance the development of critical energy infrastructure in the U.S. This additional agreement further highlights our strength as a dependable long-term supplier of clean and scalable LNG solutions,” added Delfin CEO Dudley Poston.

Delfin said its deepwater LNG export project is designed to support up to three floating LNG vessels with total production capacity of up to 13.2 million tonnes per annum.

The company added that it has received a deepwater port license from the U.S. Maritime Administration and long-term LNG export approval from the Department of Energy.