Congo Offshore Drilling Campaign Lifts Perenco's Production

Perenco has completed a five-well drilling campaign at Tchibouela East field offshore the Republic of Congo, resulting in an additional 6,000 barrels of oil per day of production.

The campaign, which concluded at the end of 2025, included horizontal and U-shaped wells aimed at increasing oil recovery while reducing operational risks, the company said.

Following the results at Tchibouela East, Perenco Congo has launched a new five-well drilling campaign at the Masseko field to increase production and test a new geological horizon.

“We have seen a sustained uplift in production following the recent five well infill campaign on the Tchibouela East field. This positive result clearly demonstrates our ability to extend field life and maximise the value of acreage for the benefit of all stakeholders.

"Tchibouela East has been in production for almost thirty years and we are pleased to help ensure that the field can produce for many more years to come. The operational tempo continues and we are now drilling on the Masseko field, where initial results from first production are encouraging,” said Gregoire de Courcelles, Managing Director of Perenco Congo.

Perenco said its production in Congo amounted to 72,500 barrels of oil and gas per day in 2025.