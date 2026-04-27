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Rhino Resources Books Saipem Drillship for Work off Namibia

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Saipem 12000 drillship (Credit: Saipem)
Saipem 12000 drillship (Credit: Saipem)

Rhino Resources has contracted Saipem’s Saipem 12000 drillship to drill an appraisal well offshore Namibia to test the extension of an oil discovery in the Orange Basin.

The Capricornus-1A well, located in Block 2914 under the PEL 85 license, is planned to evaluate the lateral extent of the accumulation and further appraise reservoir quality and fluid characteristics within Lower Cretaceous targets.

Rhino operates PEL 85 with a 42.5% working interest, alongside Azule Energy, NAMCOR Namibia and Korres Investments.

The company has contracted the Saipem 12000 drillship for the well, which forms part of an ongoing program aimed at advancing understanding of the license area following earlier drilling at Capricornus-1X.

“The Capricornus-1A well represents a critical data point in defining the development potential of the Capricornus reservoir system and its potential integration with other discoveries made on PEL 85. The wireline and drill stem data gathered will be analysed in light of flow assurance, geomechanical and fluid characteristics.

“These fluid and dynamic datasets will assist in our ongoing evaluation of the Capricornus discovery and, together with insights from recent wells, will help inform our approach to the further appraisal and development of the broader acreage in collaboration with our partners Azule Energy, NAMCOR and Korres Investments,” said Travis Smithard, Chief Executive Officer of Rhino Resources.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Drillships Oil and Gas

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Rhino Resources Books Saipem Drillship for Work off Namibia

Rhino Resources Books Saipem D

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