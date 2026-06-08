Technip Energies, Partners Land Coral Norte FLNG Construction Deal

Technip Energies, in partnership with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV) for the Coral North floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project offshore Mozambique.

The contract, together with previously announced agreements, represents a major award for Technip Energies, corresponding to more than $1.16 billion (€1 billion) of revenue for the company.

The Coral North FLNG project, developed by Eni and its partners CNPC, ENH, XRG and KOGAS in Mozambique's Area 4 offshore gas block, is designed to produce about 3.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. The project is expected to double the Coral hub's capacity to 7 mtpa, strengthening Mozambique's position among Africa's largest LNG producers.

Coral North has been designed as an enhanced replica of the Coral South FLNG project, the first development in the Area 4 block. According to Technip Energies, the replication approach leverages similarities in feed gas composition and deepwater operating conditions while incorporating engineering and integration lessons learned from the earlier development.

The company said the standardized project delivery model is intended to improve execution certainty, optimize performance and provide greater predictability throughout project development.

The award builds on previously announced contracts related to Coral Norte and confirms the continued advancement of Technip Energies' scope of work on the project.

"The Coral North project reflects the confidence of ENI and its partners in our FLNG execution capabilities and in the performance in operations of the Coral South FLNG. By leveraging our ‘design one, build many’ approach, we are demonstrating how a standardized model can accelerate large-scale offshore project delivery.

“This approach enables faster deployment of new LNG capacity, contributing to energy security and diversification. It also reinforces Mozambique’s growing role in the global LNG landscape," said Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies.