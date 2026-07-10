Chevron Signs Five-Year Western Australia Gas Supply Deal with Alinta

Chevron Australia has signed a long-term sale and purchase agreement with Alinta Energy to supply 46 petajoules of natural gas from its Western Australian portfolio over five years.

Supply will begin in July 2027 and will come from Chevron's equity interests in the Chevron-operated Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities and the North West Shelf Project.

The agreement continues a partnership between Chevron and Alinta Energy that dates back more than four decades. Alinta is one of Western Australia's largest gas retailers.

“Following almost a decade in operation, Gorgon and Wheatstone have become pillars of energy security for the state and together provide approximately 40 percent of WA’s domestic gas supply.

“The agreement is another demonstration of the way LNG developments, under WA’s long-standing domestic gas policy, have enabled a well-supplied domestic gas market, benefitting homes, businesses and vital industries.

“Natural gas underpins our everyday lives, from powering electricity generation to supporting the state’s world class mining sector, and we remain committed to delivering the affordable, reliable energy that Western Australians depend on,” said Balaji Krishnamurthy, Chevron Australia’s President.