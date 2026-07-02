Shell Enlists AGR for Workforce Resourcing off Norway

Norske Shell has awarded AGR a frame agreement for the provision of specialist workforce to its onshore and offshore operations in Norway.

The agreement covers the supply of project and long-term personnel and consultants for areas including drilling and wells, well planning, well intervention, superintendents, offshore management and execution, and well engineering advisory support.

The frame agreement is valid for four years, with optional two-year extension periods.

“We provide specialist competence and additional resourcing capacity to energy companies when and where they need it. The award builds on our long-established relationship and is a recognition of the competence of AGR consultants and the delivery capabilities of our recruitment team.

“We look forward to continuing to support Norske Shell with specialist expertise and resource capacity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” said Thomas Veseth Saue, manager of AGR Consultancy’s Norwegian operation.

AGR said its technical staffing and resourcing business offers access to more than 26,000 technical professionals through its AGR Consultancy, Ross Offshore and Techconsult brands. The company is part of Oslo-listed energy and marine consultancy group Aqualis.