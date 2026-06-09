Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vaalco Restarts Production from Baobab Field after FPSO Overhaul

Published

Baobab Ivoirien FPSO (Credit: MODEC)
Baobab Ivoirien FPSO (Credit: MODEC)

Vaalco Energy has resumed production from the Baobab field on the CI-40 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire following the completion of refurbishment work on the Baobab Ivoirien floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Hydrocarbon operations at the field were halted in January 2025 as part of a planned refurbishment program for the FPSO. Following a nine-month overhaul in Dubai, the vessel returned to Côte d’Ivoire in the second quarter of 2026, where it was re-moored and reconnected to field infrastructure.

Production has restarted from four producing wells, with the remaining three producers expected to be brought back online shortly.

According to Vaalco, the field performance is in line with expectations.

The refurbishment was undertaken to extend the operational life of the FPSO and support a planned development drilling campaign at the Baobab field scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

The Phase 5 drilling program is expected to include four production wells, two to three injection wells and two workovers, targeting additional production from the main Baobab field.

“We are excited that the Baobab field on the CI-40 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire has restarted production in line with our projected timeline. We have the CI-40 block license extended through 2038 and believe that there is significant development drilling upside at Baobab,” said George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer.

Vaalco entered Côte d’Ivoire in 2024 and has since established a position in the country through development and exploration activities. The company said the Baobab restart and recent drilling results in Gabon are expected to support its growth plans through the remainder of 2026.

Industry News Activity Production Africa Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: Aker BP)

Aker BP and Viridien Deepen North Sea Seismic...
(Credit: SLB)

OneSubsea to Deliver Subsea Boosting System for BP’s...
Illustration (Credit: Eni)

Eni Enters Gambia with Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration...
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Indonesia Targets Higher Oil and Gas Output in 2027

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

Current News

Global Offshore Wind Capacity Expected to Quadruple by End of 2035

Global Offshore Wind Capacity

Al-Designed CTV Saves 100,000 Liters of Fuel, 258 Tons of CO2 a Year

Al-Designed CTV Saves 100,000

BP Merges Businesses Into Upstream and Downstream Divisions

BP Merges Businesses Into Upst

Liebherr to Supply Six Offshore Cranes for TenneT’s Wind Grid Projects

Liebherr to Supply Six Offshor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine