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Chevron Halts Petronius Output as Tropical Storm Nears

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Petronius platform (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Chevron)
Petronius platform (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Chevron)

Chevron has shut in production at its Petronius platform in the U.S. Gulf of America and evacuated all associated personnel to shore as Tropical Storm Bertha approaches.

The company said production from its other Chevron-operated assets in the Gulf remains at normal levels.

Chevron has also evacuated nonessential personnel from its Tubular Bells and Blind Faith platforms while implementing storm preparedness procedures at its onshore facilities and continuing to monitor the storm's forecast and track.

The company said it remains focused on the safety of its workforce, the integrity of its facilities and the protection of the environment.

Petronius has been producing since 2000 and was one of the world's tallest freestanding structures when it entered service, with a height of 1,870 feet.

Industry News Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Gulf of America

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