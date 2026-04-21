Vaalco Reports Strong Gabon Well Results, Baobab FPSO Restart On Track

Vaalco Energy has achieved strong initial results from a development well offshore Gabon and remains on track to restart production at its Baobab field in Côte d’Ivoire in the second quarter of 2026.

The company said the Etame 14H well has been drilled, completed and brought on stream, delivering an initial flow rate of about 4,850 barrels of oil per day on a gross basis, or 2,850 bpd net to Vaalco.

The well encountered 325 meters of net pay in Gamba reservoir sands with higher-than-expected porosity and permeability, the company said.

Vaalco has since mobilized its rig to the Ebouri platform, where drilling has begun on the EEBOM-5H development well, targeting an attic position via a sidetrack from a previously abandoned well.

“We continue to see positive results from our Gabon drilling campaign. The Etame 14H development well encountered 325 meters of net pay in high-quality Gamba sands in an attic position within the Main Fault Block at Etame. We are very pleased with the initial well rates of around 4,850 gross BOPD, or 2,850 net BOPD and are excited to add this new production,” said George Maxwell, Chief Executive of Vaalco.

Separately, the Baobab floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel has returned to Côte d’Ivoire following a 47-day tow from Dubai, where it underwent refurbishment.

The vessel has been re-moored at the field and is undergoing reconnection of risers and umbilicals, with production restart expected by the end of the second quarter.

“At Côte d’Ivoire, we have the Baobab FPSO on location and is in the process of reinstallation and forecast that restarting production from the Baobab field is on track for the end of the second quarter of 2026,” added Maxwell.

Vaalco said it expects the combined impact of its Gabon drilling program and the Baobab restart to support growth through 2026.