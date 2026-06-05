SBM Offshore to Sell 45% Stake in Mexico-Bound FSO to NYK

SBM Offshore has entered into a shareholders' agreement with long-standing business partner NYK to divest a 45% ownership interest in the special purpose companies related to the lease and operation of the Chalchi floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit.

The offshore energy services provider said it would remain the majority shareholder with a 55% ownership interest. The proposed transaction remains subject to several conditions precedent and approvals.

FSO Chalchi is currently under construction and will operate under 20-year lease and operate contracts with Woodside Energy through its affiliate, Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. de R.L. de C.V.

The FSO unit is based on a Suezmax-type hull and will be equipped with a disconnectable turret mooring system designed by SBM Offshore.

The vessel will be moored in water depths of about 2,500 metres and will have storage capacity of around 950,000 barrels of crude oil.

FSO Chalchi is destined for the Trion field, located about 180 km offshore Mexico and 30 km south of the U.S.-Mexico maritime border.

The Trion project is being developed by a joint venture comprising Woodside, which holds a 60% interest and serves as operator, and Petróleos Mexicanos, which owns the remaining 40% stake.