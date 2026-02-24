Vaalco Energy Boosts Gabon Output as Côte d’Ivoire Project Gains Traction

Africa-focused oil and gas company Vaalco Energy has achieved ‘solid initial results’ from its Gabon drilling campaign and confirmed its operatorship of the Kossipo field offshore Côte d’Ivoire, as it advances plans to grow production in both countries.

In Gabon, the company said it successfully drilled, completed and placed on production the Etame 15H-ST development well in the 1V block of the Etame field.

The well encountered a 250-metre lateral of net pay in high-quality Gamba sands near the top of the reservoir.

The well stabilized at approximately 2,000 gross barrels of oil per day with a 38% water cut, flowing through a 42/64 choke and electric submersible pump at 54 Hz, in line with expectations from earlier pilot well results.

The company said it is actively managing the well to stabilise pressure and manage the reservoir.

Vaalco also spudded the West Etame step-out exploration well in mid-February from the S1 slot on the Etame platform.

The Etame West exploration prospect has a 57% chance of geologic success and is expected to reach the target zone by mid-March. If successful, the prospect could add production and reserves to the company’s 2026 year-end totals.

In Côte d’Ivoire, Vaalco said it has been confirmed as operator with a 60% working interest in the Kossipo field on the CI-40 block, with partner PetroCI holding the remaining 40%. The Kossipo discovery was made in 2002 and later appraised in 2019.

The company said it expects to complete a field development plan in the second half of 2026.

New ocean bottom node seismic data is supporting its updated evaluation and development plan, it added.

Kossipo is estimated to hold gross 2C resources of around 102 million barrels of oil equivalent and approximately 293 million barrels of oil equivalent in place. The field is located southwest of the Baobab field and was appraised by the Kossipo-2A well, which tested at over 7,000 barrels of oil per day.

Vaalco also said the Baobab Ivorien floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) is currently off the east coast of Africa and is expected to return offshore Côte d’Ivoire by late March.

“We have begun 2026 with some very meaningful events that are positioning Vaalco to deliver expected 225% organic production growth by 2030. We have been confirmed as the operator with a 60% working interest in the Kossipo field, a discovery with an estimated 293 MMBOE in place located southwest from our highly productive Baobab field on the CI-40 Block.

"We are actively working with our partner PetroCI to submit an FDP in the second half of 2026 that we believe will help Vaalco grow its production in Cote d’Ivoire,” said George Maxwell, Chief Executive at VAALCO Energy.