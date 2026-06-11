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Shearwater Nets ExxonMobil’s Seismic Survey Contract Offshore Guyana

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(Credit: Shearwater)
(Credit: Shearwater)

Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded a distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) seismic survey contract in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana by ExxonMobil Guyana.

The contract covers a two-month program comprising source-only seismic acquisition in support of a baseline DAS reservoir surveillance survey over the Yellowtail development area.

Shearwater has deployed the vessel SW Empress in a triple-source configuration for the project.

The vessel will move directly onto the contract following completion of a multiclient project in South America, where it has been operating since November 2025.

The survey is intended to support reservoir surveillance activities in the Yellowtail development area.

“DAS programs may provide clients with specific insights into reservoir surveillance throughout a field’s life. Shearwater’s source technology, offshore execution experience, and flexible capacity enable vessels to switch between different modes to maximize vessel utilization,” said Irene Waage Basili, Chief Executive Officer of Shearwater.

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