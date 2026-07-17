Fugro Secures Timor-Leste Offshore Survey Job

Fugro has won a contract to carry out offshore site characterization surveys supporting the Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan energy developments offshore Timor-Leste.

The program will support planning and development of offshore energy infrastructure for the two projects through geophysical, seismic and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) surveys, including in water depths exceeding 3,000 meters.

Fugro said the survey data will support pipeline routing, engineering design, geohazard assessments and offshore operations. Data will be processed through the company's regional centers in Kuala Lumpur and Perth.

Project mobilization and planning are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026, with offshore survey operations expected to start in the fourth quarter. The offshore campaign is expected to last about three months.

"This award reflects our client's confidence in Fugro's ability to execute complex offshore survey programs in challenging marine environments. By combining advanced geophysical, seismic and AUV technologies with our strong regional expertise, we will deliver the critical geo-data needed to support the safe and successful development of this strategically important energy infrastructure,” said Safri Drahman, APAC Regional Business Line Director at Fugro.