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Thor Offshore Wind Farm's Turbine Installation Work Halfway Complete

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(Credit: Siemens Gamesa / RWE)
(Credit: Siemens Gamesa / RWE)

RWE has installed half of the 72 turbines planned for the 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm off Denmark's west coast, keeping the project on track for full commercial operation in 2027.

The wind farm, located near Jutland, will use Siemens Gamesa turbines rated at up to 15 MW each.

Turbine installation works are underway from the Port of Esbjerg, with the aid of the Fred. Olsen Windcarrier vessel Brave Tern.

The remaining 36 turbines are scheduled to be installed by the end of 2026, with testing and commissioning expected to be completed by spring 2027.

Once operational, the project will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than one million Danish households, RWE said.

“With every turbine we install, we move closer to delivering Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm. This halfway milestone is the perfect opportunity for me to express my thanks to our project team and supply chain partners.

“Their commitment and dedication have kept Thor firmly on track, even in challenging situations. Our focus now is on completing the construction work and bringing Thor into full commercial operation by 2027,” said Tobias Keitel, Chief Technology Officer of RWE Offshore Wind.

According to RWE, Thor will be the first offshore wind farm to use 36 carbon-reduced steel turbine towers supplied by Siemens Gamesa. In addition, 40 turbines will be equipped with a total of 120 recyclable rotor blades.

Thor is jointly owned by RWE, which holds a 51% stake, and Norges Bank Investment Management, which owns the remaining 49%. RWE is responsible for construction and operation of the project.

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