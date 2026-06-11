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TGS Books 3D Streamer Seismic Job in Africa and Middle East region

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(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

TGS has secured a streamer acquisition contract in the Africa and Middle East region for a 3D seismic survey campaign.

The energy data and intelligence company said a 3D Ramform vessel is scheduled to begin acquisition work in early September 2026.

The contract is expected to run for approximately 55 days.

“I am very pleased with this contract award, which builds visibility into the winter season. Our Ramform acquisition platform, combined with the proprietary GeoStreamer technology will provide the client with high quality data that enables more accurate and informed decision-making in their oil and gas exploration activities,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Middle East Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Africa Offshore Survey

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