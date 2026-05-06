Viridien Advances Côte d’Ivoire Reimaging Scheme in Tano Basin

Viridien has launched the CDI25 project, a 6,555 km2 seismic reimaging endeavor in the Tano Basin in Côte d’Ivoire, delivering a drill-ready multi-client dataset for explorers pursuing opportunities along the West African Atlantic margin.

CDI25 is part of a larger Côte d’Ivoire subsurface reimaging program that Viridien began four years ago, designed to systematically upgrade seismic data and interpretation confidence across the basin.

The program is applying Viridien’s processing and imaging workflows, including Ghost Wavefield Elimination (GWE), advanced de-multiple, and industry-leading Time-Lag Full-Waveform Inversion (TL-FWI), to improve bandwidth, enhance deep imaging, and sharpen structural and stratigraphic detail.

Fast-track CDI25 results are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026 and final deliverables by the second quarter of 2027.

Upon completion of this latest project, the overall reimaging program will deliver a seamless, basin-scale 3D seismic volume providing over 16,000 km2 of coverage across the Tano Basin.

The integrated dataset will significantly enhance prospectivity assessment and play understanding, providing critical subsurface insight into the recent discovery within the Calao Channel complex, while extending regional context into the adjacent acreage of the Baleine field to support lead maturation, de-risking, and further exploration delineation.

“The recent Murene South and Baleine field discoveries highlight the growing importance of Tano Basin and the industry value of our multi-year reimaging program. Viridien is proud to support exploration offshore Côte d’Ivoire with cutting-edge data that is generating new insights to reveal further opportunities in this prolific basin,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.