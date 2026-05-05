ExxonMobil Hires Subsea7 for Subsea Tie-Back Project off Angola

Subsea7 has been awarded a substantial engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by ExxonMobil for a subsea tie-back project offshore Angola.

The contract, awarded to Subsea Integration Alliance, relates to the Redevelopment 2.0 Likembe Project in Block 15, Subsea7 said, adding it defines a substantial contract as being between $150 million and $300 million.

Project management and engineering will be carried out from Subsea7 offices in Paris, Luanda, Lisbon and Sutton, while SLB OneSubsea will execute the umbilical scope from its facility in Moss, Norway, supported by teams in Houston.

“This project builds on our track record in West Africa, Australia and the US. Together with ExxonMobil, we are committed to delivering the project safely, efficiently and to the highest standards, while continuing to support the development of local capabilities in Angola,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Global Projects Centre East at Subsea7.

“This award further strengthens our relationship with ExxonMobil. It demonstrates how early collaboration through Subsea Integration Alliance enables an optimized development solution and underpins our integrated commercial model,” added Olivier Blaringhem, Chief Executive Officer of Subsea Integration Alliance.