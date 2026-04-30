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Africa Energy Gets More Time to Submit ESIA for South Africa Block

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(Credit: Africa Energy)
(Credit: Africa Energy)

Canadian oil and gas exploration company Africa Energy has obtained an extension to submit a new environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) for Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa.

The company said the extension, running until November 4, 2026, was granted following a decision by the Western Cape High Court to set aside an environmental authorization for offshore exploration operations in a separate block, requiring additional assessments to be conducted.

Africa Energy said it is reviewing the implications of the ruling with its advisors, including legal counsel, to determine the appropriate course of action for its own ESIA.

The company holds an indirect interest in Block 11B/12B through its investment in Main Street 1549 Pty Ltd, which currently has a 10% participating interest in the block.

Africa Energy expects to hold a 75% direct interest in the block, subject to regulatory approvals related to the withdrawal of joint venture partners and the completion of a previously announced restructuring.

To remind TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and CNRI, previous partners in the Block 11B/12B, exited the development in 2024.

The company said the grant of environmental authorization is a prerequisite for obtaining a production right for Block 11B/12B.

The Block 11B/12B is located in the Outeniqua Basin, around 175 kilometers off the southern coast of South Africa, and covers an area of 19,000 square kilometers with water depths ranging from 200 to 1,800 meters.

It contains the Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries, said to be the largest discoveries of natural gas resources in South Africa, and if developed could supply a significant portion of the country’s energy needs as it seeks to transition away from coal fired power plants.

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

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