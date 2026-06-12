ABB to Modernize Automation Systems on Buzzard Platform off UK

ABB has been awarded a contract to modernize automation and control systems on the Buzzard offshore platform in the UK North Sea, supporting continued safe and reliable operations at one of the country's largest oil fields.

The platform, operated by CNOOC Petroleum Europe, is located about 100 km northeast of Aberdeen.

Under the contract, ABB will upgrade its installed ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system and Safeguard 400 safety system. The modernization will be carried out in phases, allowing the platform to remain operational during the work while limiting shutdown time and reducing project risk.

The project will be managed by ABB's engineering team in Aberdeen, which supports the Buzzard platform through an onshore reference system used for testing and evaluation. The system enables upgrades to be verified onshore before being deployed offshore, helping to reduce operational risk and minimize disruption to production.

"This project reflects our longstanding partnership with CNOOC’s UK business and our shared commitment to safe and reliable operations.

"By modernizing the existing automation systems, we are able to help support UK energy security at a time of increasing demand,” said Nicolas Alonso, Head of ABB's Energy Industries division for the UK, Ireland and Azerbaijan

The contract builds on ABB's long-term relationship with CNOOC International's U.K. business and is aimed at enhancing the operational resilience, reliability and security of the Buzzard platform through updated automation and safety control systems.