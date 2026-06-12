JERA Takes Delivery of First LNG Cargo from Australia's Barossa Gas Project

JERA has received its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from the Barossa gas project in Australia, marking the start of LNG deliveries from the offshore development to Japan's largest power generation company.

The cargo arrived aboard the LNG carrier Sohshu Maru at JERA's Futtsu LNG terminal on June 12, following the start of production from the Barossa project in late 2025.

Located offshore Australia's Northern Territory, the Barossa gas field supplies gas to the Darwin LNG facility for processing and export. The project has an annual LNG production capacity of about 3.4 million tonnes.

JERA participates in the project through its subsidiary JERA Australia and is entitled to approximately 425,000 tonnes of LNG per year in line with its equity interest.

The arrival of the first cargo adds a new source of supply to JERA's LNG portfolio, which includes investments in Australia's Wheatstone LNG project and the Scarborough Gas Field development, the latter expected to begin production later this year.

"Participation in the Barossa Gas Project allows us to meet Japan’s energy security needs from a strategically important region, and contribute to broader energy stability across the Asia-Pacific region.

"Securing stable and competitive LNG supply for Japan, in a highly volatile market, remains JERA’s utmost priority. A diversified global LNG supply allows us to decrease the impact of supply shocks,” said Irtiza Sayyed, Chief Operating Officer of JERA's LCF Business.

JERA said it will continue to strengthen its LNG portfolio by balancing supplies from the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, the United States and other producing regions, while leveraging capabilities across the LNG value chain from upstream developments to power generation.

The Barossa project is one of JERA's largest investments in Australia and forms part of the company's strategy to enhance supply security and flexibility for the Japanese market.