Canadian Firm Takes Operatorship of South Africa’s Offshore Block

Canadian oil and gas exploration company Africa Energy has formally become the operator of Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa, following the withdrawal of three partners from the development.

Africa Energy assumed operatorship of the block through its investment in Main Street 1549.

To remind TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and CNRI, previous partners in the Block 11B/12B, exited the development earlier in 2024.

Main Street currently holds a 10% interest in Block 11B/12B. In light of the withdrawal of the joint venture partners, and subject to all relevant regulatory approvals by South African authorities, Main Street expects to hold 100% interest in Block 11B/12B.

Africa Energy said Main Street is currently in the process of obtaining all the important information from the previous operator, including drilling, reservoir and development engineering data.

Also, Main Street is in the process of completing the Environmental and Social Impact Report (ESIR) and expects to submit the report in the first quarter of 2025.

The approval of the Production Right application will not occur until after the Block 11B/12B joint venture receives environmental authorization in respect of the ESIR, the company noted.

The Block 11B/12B is located in the Outeniqua Basin, around 175 kilometers off the southern coast of South Africa, and covers an area of 19,000 square kilometers with water depths ranging from 200 to 1,800 meters.

It contains the Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries, said to be the largest discoveries of natural gas resources in South Africa, and if developed could supply a significant portion of the country’s energy needs as it seeks to transition away from coal fired power plants.