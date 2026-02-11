Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Egypt Instructs International Oil Companies to Double Production by 2030

Published

© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock
© Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock

Egypt has directed international oil companies to double production by 2030, Energean International CEO Nicolas Katcharov told Reuters on Tuesday, saying existing contracts must be revised to spur new investment.

Katcharov said the low gas prices that supported earlier development phases had "expired", making it necessary to update terms to encourage companies to deploy capital and boost production at brownfield sites.

"I can’t tell the exact price, but there is a huge gap between domestic gas prices and imported gas prices," he said.

He said Energean had been owed more than $200 million by Egypt and had recently received $80 million, adding that the company remained confident of pledges by the petroleum minister to clear remaining arrears.

The petroleum ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Katcharov also said gas flows from Israel to Egypt had risen, with the pipeline now operating at full capacity.

Egypt's natural gas production has been declining despite government pledges to boost output.

Production fell to 3,431 million cubic metres in November, down from 3,635 million cubic metres in October and 3,692 million cubic metres in November 2024, according to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative.


(Reuters - Reporting by Mohammed Ezz; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Industry News Activity Production Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Dixstone)

Perenco Installs Kombi-II MOPU Offshore Congo
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Petrobras Returns to Namibia with Offshore Block Stake...
(Credit: BW Energy)

BW Energy’s Planned Angola Entry Challenged by Pre-Emption...
(Credit: Giles Barnard/Shell Photographic Services)

Shell Nigeria Starts Maintenance on Bonga FPSO, Trims Oil...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins Exports with First LNG Cargo (Video)

Eni’s Congo LNG Phase 2 Begins

Current News

QatarEnergy Receives Offshore Exploration License From Libya

QatarEnergy Receives Offshore

Libya Awards First Oil Blocks Since 2007 to Chevron, Eni

Libya Awards First Oil Blocks

TGS Embarks on Multi-Client 2D Survey off Angola

TGS Embarks on Multi-Client 2D

Orbital Marine Grows UK and Canada Tidal Energy Orderbook to 32MW

Orbital Marine Grows UK and Ca

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine