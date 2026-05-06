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Chevron Expands Mediterranean Push with Malta Exploration

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Malta’s designated areas for oil and gas exploration (Credit: The Continental Shelf Department of Malta)
Malta’s designated areas for oil and gas exploration (Credit: The Continental Shelf Department of Malta)

Chevron said on Tuesday it would search for oil and gas south of Malta, which lies between producing Mediterranean nations Libya, Italy and Tunisia but has not got any production itself yet.

Exploration studies will be based on existing data rather than newly drilled wells.

Chevron's portfolio in the Mediterranean includes operating stakes in Israel's Leviathan and Tamar gas fields and the Aphrodite field being developed offshore Cyprus.

Chevron also has exploration blocks offshore Greece and Egypt.

U.S. rival Exxon has also been expanding its portfolio in the Mediterranean


(Reuters - Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

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