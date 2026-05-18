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Boskalis Orders High-Capacity CLV for Offshore Wind Market

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(Credit: Boskalis)
(Credit: Boskalis)

Dutch offshore services provider Boskalis has decided to invest in a new high-capacity cable laying vessel (CLV) to support growing demand in the offshore wind and interconnector markets.

The vessel, expected to enter service in 2029, will target long-distance cable installation projects, particularly for high-voltage direct current cables.

Boskalis said the CLV will feature two 12,000-ton cable carousels, including a concentric carousel, enabling installation of longer continuous cable sections and reducing the need for offshore joints.

The company added the investment would further strengthen its position in the offshore energy market and support global renewable energy infrastructure development.

“The electrification of energy demand, driven by decarbonization and energy independence objectives, is accelerating the need for robust grid infrastructure. Cross-border interconnectors and offshore wind transmission systems increasingly require long-distance cable solutions, which this vessel can deliver.

“This latest CLV will play a critical role in enabling the energy transition and supporting the development of sustainable infrastructure worldwide,” Boskalis said in a statement.

Boskalis currently operates three CLV, a trenching support vessel and a portfolio of trenching equipment.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Cable Layers Interconnectors CLV

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