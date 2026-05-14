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Taihan Buys Cable Laying Vessel from DOF

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Skandi Connector CLV (Credit: DOF Group)
Skandi Connector CLV (Credit: DOF Group)

Taihan Cable & Solution has acquired a second cable laying vessel (CLV) from DOF Group to strengthen its offshore wind and subsea power cable installation capabilities amid growing global demand for grid interconnection infrastructure.

The South Korean company signed a vessel sale and purchase agreement with DOF for the 10,000-ton-class cable-laying vessel Skandi Connector, which is scheduled for delivery to Korea in August.

The vessel joins Taihan’s existing offshore wind-dedicated cable-laying vessel PALOS, creating what the company described as a dual-track installation system for offshore wind, HVDC transmission and long-distance power interconnection projects.

Taihan said the vessel can load up to 7,000 tonnes of submarine cables and has previously been deployed in 27 projects involving around 1,300 km of cable installation across markets including Europe.

The acquisition strengthens its ability to handle both inter-array and export cable installation work in offshore wind developments while supporting expansion into cross-border power grid projects.

Taihan said the vessel is equipped with a DP2 dynamic positioning system and advanced installation equipment including a large carousel and tensioner for export cable and HVDC installation work.

The company added that the acquisition supports its vertically integrated business model spanning submarine cable design, manufacturing, transportation and installation.

“Through the additional acquisition of a CLV, we have established an installation system capable of simultaneously executing offshore wind projects as well as long-distance grid interconnection projects,” adding, “Based on PALOS and Skandi Connector, we will continue to safely execute various submarine cable projects in Korea and overseas while further strengthening our competitiveness in the global market,” said Taihan official.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Asia Cable Layers CLV

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