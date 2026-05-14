ABL Nets Brazil Job Tied to Mero Offshore Oil and Gas Projects

ABL Energy & Marine Consultants Brasil has been appointed marine warranty surveyor (MWS) for Subsea7’s transportation and installation campaign covering SURF infrastructure for the Mero 3 and Mero 4 offshore developments in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

The scope covers subsea pipelines and associated subsea risers and flowlines infrastructure linked to the Mero 3 FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias and the Mero 4 FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão in water depths between 1,850 and 2,100 meters.

ABL said its work includes technical document review, approval of operational and engineering documentation, fleet suitability surveys, attendance at critical onshore and offshore operations, approval of environmental criteria and participation in HAZID and HAZOP meetings.

Transportation and installation work is already underway, according to the company.

“We are pleased to support Subsea7 in this important next phase development of the Santos basin. Our track record as MWS on Mero 1 and 2 demonstrates ABL’s experience in the Mero field and our contribution to the safe and successful installation of SURF infrastructure in Brazil’s deep waters,” said Andreas Theophanatos, ABL’s regional director for Brazil.

The Mero field consortium is operated by Petrobras with partners Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNPC, CNOOC and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA).