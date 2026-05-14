Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ABL Nets Brazil Job Tied to Mero Offshore Oil and Gas Projects

Published

FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão (Credit: Shell Brasil)
FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão (Credit: Shell Brasil)

ABL Energy & Marine Consultants Brasil has been appointed marine warranty surveyor (MWS) for Subsea7’s transportation and installation campaign covering SURF infrastructure for the Mero 3 and Mero 4 offshore developments in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

The scope covers subsea pipelines and associated subsea risers and flowlines infrastructure linked to the Mero 3 FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias and the Mero 4 FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão in water depths between 1,850 and 2,100 meters.

ABL said its work includes technical document review, approval of operational and engineering documentation, fleet suitability surveys, attendance at critical onshore and offshore operations, approval of environmental criteria and participation in HAZID and HAZOP meetings.

Transportation and installation work is already underway, according to the company.

“We are pleased to support Subsea7 in this important next phase development of the Santos basin. Our track record as MWS on Mero 1 and 2 demonstrates ABL’s experience in the Mero field and our contribution to the safe and successful installation of SURF infrastructure in Brazil’s deep waters,” said Andreas Theophanatos, ABL’s regional director for Brazil.

The Mero field consortium is operated by Petrobras with partners Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNPC, CNOOC and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA).

Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

OneSubsea Brings Envirex Subsea Business Under Its Wing
(Credit: Weatherford)

Ventura Offshore Picks Weatherford for Búzios Field MPD...
(Credit: EnerMech)

EnerMech to Support Subsea7 on Mexico’s Trion Oil Project
© ParinApril / Adobe Stock

ExxonMobil Leveraging AI to Speed Up Guyana Oil Analysis

Sponsored

Stabbert Maritime replaces steel wire with synthetic rope on 6,000m deepwater vessel

Stabbert Maritime replaces steel wire with synthet

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SMD Electrifies Their QTrencher ROVs

SMD Electrifies Their QTrenche

Current News

DNV Launches Two Standards for Floating Solar Power

DNV Launches Two Standards for

Taihan Buys Cable Laying Vessel from DOF

Taihan Buys Cable Laying Vesse

DNV Calls for Stronger AI Assurance in Energy Grids

DNV Calls for Stronger AI Assu

Cadeler Installs First Monopile at Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Cadeler Installs First Monopil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine