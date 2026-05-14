Türkiye Targets First Offshore Wind Tender as 2026 Set to Be 'Year of Wind'

Türkiye has announced plans to launch its first offshore wind Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) tender after completing permitting processes for four identified offshore sites, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar said the ministry identified offshore wind areas in the waters off Saros Bay, Gökçeada, Bozcaada and Edremit, targeting 5 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

“As the Ministry, we have identified four separate offshore sites in the waters off Saros Bay, Gökçeada, Bozcaada, and Edremit. Once the permitting processes are completed, we will hold Türkiye’s first offshore wind YEKA tender. We aim to reach a capacity of 5,000 MW in offshore wind by 2035,” Bayraktar said.

The minister said Türkiye would continue organizing YEKA tenders totaling at least 2 GW annually, with 1.5 GW allocated to wind energy in 2026.

“2026 will truly be the year of wind. Indeed, 1,500 MW of the YEKA tenders will be for wind power,” Bayraktar said.

Speaking at the Turkey Wind Energy Congress, Bayraktar said Türkiye’s total installed power capacity exceeded 125 GW, with renewable sources accounting for around 63%.

He said wind installed capacity rose from 20 MW in 2005 to more than 15 GW, with wind accounting for around 11% of Türkiye’s electricity production in 2025.

Bayraktar also noted Türkiye planned to invest around $30 billion in transmission infrastructure by 2035 and aimed to increase combined wind and solar installed capacity to 120 GW by that year.