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Ned Marine Launches Drone and Subsea ROV Inspection Services

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(Credit: Ned Marine)
(Credit: Ned Marine)

Dutch non-destructive testing specialist Ned Marine has launched drone and remotely operated vehicle (ROV)-based inspection services aimed at vessels, offshore installations and industrial assets.

The company said the new services combine aerial drones and subsea ROVs with existing non-destructive testing (NDT) capabilities, including visual inspections and ultrasonic thickness measurements.

Ned Marine said drone-based inspections would allow surveys of confined spaces, offshore and onshore wind turbines, storage tanks and industrial structures without the need for scaffolding, rope access or diving operations.

According to the company, the inspections could be completed significantly faster than traditional methods, reducing operational downtime for vessels and offshore assets.

Its subsea ROV inspection services will support hull inspections, cathodic protection assessments, structural monitoring and pre-docking surveys at depths of up to 300 metres.

“We are very proud to launch this new service. By integrating arial drone and ROV technology into our NDT services, we can allow our clients to further reduce downtime and make better-informed maintenance decisions.

“The fact that our inspectors can now also work remotely, with real-time data accessible worldwide, also adds value: this method improves decision-making and facilitates a more seamless collaboration between vessel operators, surveyors and technical teams,” said Leo Zwagemaker, Commercial Manager at Ned Marine.

Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV Offshore Wind Oil and Gas ROV & Dive Support

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