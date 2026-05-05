DOF Secures APAC Subsea Services Job for Skandi Inventor Vessel

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and subsea services provider DOF Group said it has secured a contract for subsea commissioning support services in the Asia-Pacific region, with offshore operations planned in North Australian waters.

The company said its vessel Skandi Inventor will be deployed for the campaign, which is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027 and is expected to last between 120 and 180 days.

The scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement and logistics support services.

“The award recognizes the capabilities of Skanda Inventor and DOF as a trusted partner in the APAC region. The award also secures strong backlog for the APAC region, and we look forward to continuing to deliver safe, efficient and world class subsea and marine services,” said Chief Executive Mons Aase.

Deemed substantial by DOF, the value of the contract is between $25 million and $50 million.