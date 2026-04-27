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Akastor’s DDW Offshore Agrees Sale of AHTS Vessel for $23M

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Skandi Emerald AHTS (Credit: DDW Offshore)
Skandi Emerald AHTS (Credit: DDW Offshore)

Akastor’s subsidiary DDW Offshore has entered into a binding agreement to sell Skandi Emerald anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel for $23 million.

The AHTS, built in 2011, is designed for operations across a range of water depths and environmental conditions.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Following the sale, DDW Offshore’s revolving credit facility will be reduced from $16 million to $8 million.

The companies did not reveal the name of the buyer or any other details.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity Europe AHTS

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