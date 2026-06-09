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Saipem’s Heavy-Lift Vessel Getting Ready for Neptun Deep Job in Black Sea

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Saipem's multi-purpose heavy-lift vessel JSD6000 (Credit: Saipem)
Saipem's multi-purpose heavy-lift vessel JSD6000 (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem's multi-purpose heavy-lift vessel JSD6000 has started preparatory work in the Port of Genoa ahead of its deployment on the Neptun Deep gas development project in the Black Sea.

The vessel is currently moored at the San Giorgio del Porto shipyard, where technical, maintenance and upgrade activities are being carried out, particularly on its pipelay systems, to ensure compliance with project requirements.

Following completion of the work, JSD6000 will be mobilized to the Neptun Deep project, where it is expected to play a key role in subsea installation operations.

Delivered to Saipem in June 2024, JSD6000 is designed for both S-Lay and J-Lay pipelaying operations in deep water and is also equipped for heavy-lift work.

The vessel features a J-Lay system with a 1,500-tonne laying capacity and a 2,000-tonne holding capacity, as well as an S-Lay system with a 900-tonne holding capacity in accidental conditions. It is also equipped with a revolving crane capable of lifting up to 5,200 tonnes.

Neptun Deep is being developed by a joint venture between OMV Petrom and Romania's state-owned Romgaz. The project is expected to begin gas production in 2027 and is designed to significantly increase Romania's natural gas output.

The development includes three subsea production systems, a gathering pipeline network, an offshore gas platform, a main export pipeline to Tuzla on Romania's Black Sea coast and a gas metering station.

OMV Petrom and Romgaz are jointly investing up to $4.3 billion in the project.

Vessels Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Maintenance & Repair Oil and Gas Heavy Lift Vessels

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