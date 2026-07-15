ECITB, GWO Launch Wind Turbine Maintenance Cross Skill Program

Following two successful pilots, the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), in partnership with the Global Wind Organisation (GWO) and Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, have officially launched the Wind Turbine Maintenance Technician Cross Skill Program to support worker transferability between oil and gas and wind operations and maintenance.

The six-week program gives existing Instrument and Controls, Mechanical and Electrical Technicians the requisite technical training to enable them to work on onshore or offshore wind assets as Wind Turbine Maintenance Technicians (WTMT). The course content has been mapped to GWO's elements to reduce duplication and to give workers the additional essential skills and knowledge that wind industry employers need. It has also been mapped against and aligns with the learning outcomes within the qualification - ITC First Level 3 Award in Safe Working Practice in the Wind Turbine Industry.

The program includes site access to ORE Catapult's Levenmouth, demonstration turbine to contextualize the technical program content inside the nacelle of a wind turbine.

To be eligible for the program, workers must provide proof of ongoing and current technical competence within their primary trade discipline, such as through Connected Competence technical tests.

Potential candidates can view the prerequisite qualifications and competence for the program and register interest for the Wind Turbine Maintenance Technician Cross Skill Programme on the ECITB website.