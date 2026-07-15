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Wärtsilä Secures FSRU Service Agreement with Pardus Energy

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TURQUOISE P (Credit: Pardus Energy)
TURQUOISE P (Credit: Pardus Energy)

Wärtsilä has signed a five-year lifecycle agreement with Ireland-based Pardus Energy to support the operation of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) TURQUOISE P.

The agreement includes contract management, maintenance planning and spare parts support for the vessel. Wärtsilä said the order was booked in the second quarter of 2026.

The TURQUOISE P, commissioned in 2019, operates as a stationary FSRU at the ETKI LNG terminal in Aliaga, Türkiye, and is equipped with Wärtsilä systems.

Under the agreement, Pardus Energy will receive OEM spare parts support and maintenance planning, including preparations for planned 36K and 48K overhaul events during the contract period.

The agreement took effect in April 2026.

“Reliable operations and careful maintenance planning are essential for FSRU vessels. This agreement gives us a clear long-term framework for managing key maintenance activities, securing OEM spare parts and preparing for the planned 36K and 48K overhauls with greater confidence,” said Osman Kolay, Head of LNGC/FSRU Operations at Pardus Energy.

“This agreement is about giving Pardus Energy greater certainty over the lifecycle of a critical FSRU asset. By combining Wärtsilä’s OEM expertise, maintenance planning and spare parts support, we can help Pardus Energy improve reliability, reduce operational risk and plan long-term operations with greater confidence,” said Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine.

Offshore Marine Equipment Vessels Industry News Activity Europe FSRU Oil and Gas

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