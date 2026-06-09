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TGS Gets Offshore Wind Site Characterization Job in Europe

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(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence TGS has secured an offshore wind site characterization contract in Europe.

The Ramform Vanguard is scheduled to commence data acquisition in early August, and the contract has a duration of approximately three weeks.

The company did not disclose any additional details about the client or the value of the contract.

"We are pleased to secure more offshore wind site characterization work for the 2026 Europe season. With further tenders currently in the market, we are actively pursuing opportunities to extend this year’s acquisition campaign into the fourth quarter.

“Our Ultra High Resolution 3D streamer technology samples the seismic wavefield at high spatial and temporal resolution, delivering detailed imaging of shallow subsurface targets critical for offshore wind farm development. The technology has a strong and proven track record within the offshore wind site characterization market,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Vessels Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Offshore Survey

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