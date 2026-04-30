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JDR Nets Subsea Umbilicals Deal for Australian Gas Project

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(Credit: JDR Cable Systems)
(Credit: JDR Cable Systems)

Amplitude Energy has awarded a contract to JDR Cable Systems to supply subsea control umbilicals for its East Coast Supply Project offshore Victoria, aimed at supporting gas delivery to southeastern Australia.

JDR will supply about 18 km of hydraulic control umbilicals, with options for a further 13 km depending on drilling results, the company said.

The project will deliver gas to the Athena Gas Plant, which has a processing capacity of up to 150 terajoules per day, supplying homes and businesses across Victoria and South Australia.

The contract includes thermoplastic electro-hydraulic production control umbilicals and associated distribution equipment, such as termination assemblies, electrical flying leads and hydraulic flying leads.

These will be delivered on drums for transportation to Australia, in line with the offshore installation campaign scheduled for the latter part of 2027. 

The umbilicals are designed to integrate with existing subsea infrastructure connected to the Athena Gas Plant, further extending the value of the existing assets.

“This contract reflects JDR’s proven capability in delivering high-quality subsea control umbilicals for complex offshore developments. We are pleased to support Amplitude Energy’s East Coast Supply Project and look forward to delivering reliable solutions that will contribute to long-term gas supply for Victoria,” said JK Lim, Regional Sales Manager at JDR.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Oil and Gas Australia

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