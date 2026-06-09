T12 Engineering Delivers Subsea Structure for Norway Oil and Gas Scheme

T12 Engineering has completed the assembly and shipment of a 60-tonne gravity-based subsea structure destined for offshore installation in Norway.

The structure, designed for an independent Norwegian oil and gas operator, departed from the Port of Immingham and will be installed in the Norwegian Sea to support mission-critical subsea equipment.

Delivered under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, the project was managed by T12 Engineering, which recently expanded its presence in Norway through the opening of an office in Oslo.

The gravity-based structure has a footprint of 59 square meters and was engineered to meet technical, operational and commercial requirements while ensuring long-term reliability in a challenging offshore environment.

Originally designed as a modular system that could be transported in standard shipping containers and adapted for future reuse across multiple subsea applications, the structure was fully assembled on the quayside before shipment.

T12 said it worked closely with its fabrication partner throughout the concept, detailed design and fabrication stages to optimize manufacturability, material efficiency and cost control while meeting subsea deployment requirements.

“The successful assembly and shipment of the GBS is a major achievement for everyone involved and represents one of the largest projects T12 Engineering has delivered,” said Graham Melroy, a director at T12 Engineering.

The project was completed without any lost time injuries across engineering, fabrication, assembly and loadout activities, the company added.

Once installed, the structure will comply with the operator's quality assurance and health, safety and environmental requirements, as well as relevant DNV and NORSOK standards. T12 also delivered a documentation and smart data package providing traceability across the design, fabrication and testing stages.