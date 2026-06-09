Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP and Viridien Deepen North Sea Seismic Collaboration

Published

Illustration (Credit: Aker BP)
Illustration (Credit: Aker BP)

Viridien and Aker BP have entered into a five-year strategic partnership agreement to strengthen collaboration on multi-client ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition, imaging and technology development for exploration on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at aligning strategy and innovation efforts to improve exploration efficiency and support future discoveries offshore Norway.

Under the partnership, Aker BP's operational experience will be combined with Viridien's seismic imaging technology and geoscience expertise. The companies also plan to expand multi-client OBN seismic coverage to support large-scale exploration activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The collaboration will focus on advancing seismic acquisition, imaging and processing technologies to improve subsurface data quality and support exploration and field development activities.

“Aker BP sees ocean bottom node seismic as a key enabler for improved imaging and higher-quality subsurface data, both in exploration and field development. Together with Viridien we will further strengthen our capabilities in seismic acquisition, imaging, and processing to unlock greater value from our portfolio,” said Petter Sørhaug, Exploration & Reservoir Development at Aker BP.

"This multi-year agreement reflects Viridien’s strategy for long-term collaboration and investment in the NCS. Our expertise in seismic imaging and local knowledge has played a significant role de-risking near-field exploration and enabling recent discoveries. We look forward to continuing working with Aker BP to develop technologies that will enhance the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and value of OBN," added Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data at Viridien.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Seismic OBN Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: H2DO)

H2DO Kicks Off North Sea Green Hydrogen Feasibility Study
© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock

Equinor Picks IKM Ocean Design for Atlantis Subsea...
PALM QCS trials (Credit: Apollo)

Apollo’s Floating Wind Quick Connector Gets Closer to...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro to Monitor Marine Mammals for Ireland’s Offshore...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

Current News

Global Offshore Wind Capacity Expected to Quadruple by End of 2035

Global Offshore Wind Capacity

Al-Designed CTV Saves 100,000 Liters of Fuel, 258 Tons of CO2 a Year

Al-Designed CTV Saves 100,000

BP Merges Businesses Into Upstream and Downstream Divisions

BP Merges Businesses Into Upst

Liebherr to Supply Six Offshore Cranes for TenneT’s Wind Grid Projects

Liebherr to Supply Six Offshor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine