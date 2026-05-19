Wison Starts Topsides Fabrication for Türkiye’s Sakarya Deepwater FPU

Wison New Energies has started topsides fabrication of the floating production unit (FPU) for the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project Phase 3, developed by Turkish Petroleum (TPAO), marking a new milestone for the Black Sea gas development.

The company said the FPU, which serves as the core offshore facility for Sakarya Phase 3, will integrate gas processing, compression and export functions with a designed gas export rate of 25 million standard cubic meters per day.

The project achieved first steel cutting in February and is targeting completion of main module lifting in June 2027. Hull float-out is scheduled for April 2027, with installation and commissioning expected by the end of 2027, according to Wison New Energies.

The Sakarya gas field, located about 170 km offshore in the Black Sea at a water depth of 2,150 meters, was discovered in 2020 and contains proven reserves of 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to the company.

Wison said the FPU has been designed for a 30-year service life and features a double-hull design measuring 282 meters in length and 54 meters in breadth.

The company said the unit was specifically engineered for ultra-deepwater operations and to meet Black Sea operating conditions, including navigating the Bosphorus Strait’s 56-meter air draft restriction.

Upon delivery, the FPU is expected to support stable production from the Sakarya field and strengthen Türkiye’s domestic natural gas supply capability and regional energy security, Wison said.